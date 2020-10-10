Nigerian singer, songwriter and actor Chike joins forces with DMW label recording artiste Mayorkun on this banging jam dubbed “If You No Love.”

The music video remix, features former BBN housemate Diane Russet and Bettie Faraday a.k.a Betty Butter. Directed by Clarence Peters.

Chike-Ezekpeazu Osebuka, popularly known by his stage name Chike, rose to fame after participating on the Nigerian reality competition Project Fame West Africa in 2015 and also in the TV show The Voice Nigeria Season 1 finishing runner-up on the show.