By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Chelsea defender and England international Fikayo Tomori has also joined the online #EndSars protest on Twitter.

The Nigerian born English player took to Twitter on Saturday to lend his voice by simply posting #EndSars #EndPoliceBrutality alongside a Nigerian flag emoji and a broken heart emoji.

Tomori who cemented his position as an England player last year chose to play for the three lions over Nigeria and Canada.

He had his debut cap for the three lions in November 2019 as a substitute in the country’s 4-0 win against Kosovo.

Following his debut appearance for the three lions, the expectation that Tomori may still consider playing for Nigeria came to an end.

However, he has shown he remains a Nigerian by heart as he declares his support for the #EndSars protest.