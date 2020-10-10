Burna Boy

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigerian afro-fusion music artiste, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu aka Burna Boy has finally responded to calls from fans over the massive protest against the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS).

Angry Nigerians had earlier called him out for his silence over the issue. 

However, a few minutes ago, Burna Boy responded on his official Instagram page.

He wrote; ”It’s been an issue, it’s still an issue. Innocent people being killed and profiled unjustly by our own country people. #EndYouthprofiling #EndPoliceBrutality #EndSARS

In another post, he wrote an open letter to his fans addressing the reason he didn’t respond immediately.

”I have taken the past week to gather my thoughts. I usually respond to these matters with my emotions and my frustrations.

”This time, I have chosen to ignore the attempts; well-meaning or derogatory, to draw me out. This is not and should not be about me.

”It is about a fundamental problem that affects us all as Nigerians, as Africans, as human beings.

