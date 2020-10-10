Polish teenager Iga Swiatek has won the French Open championship, her first Grand Slam, beating American Sofia Kenin 6-4 6-1.

The 19 year-old champion becomes the first Polish woman to win the title.

The victory capped a two-week fairy run for the gangling teenager, who also had won titles as a junior player.

The unseeded player withstood relentless ball-striking from the American to prevail and become the first Grand Slam champion from Poland.

She also becomes the first woman since Justine Henin in 2007 to clinch the title without conceding a set and only the second unseeded champion at Roland-Garros, after Jelena Ostapenko three years ago.

She will rise from her current mark of No.54 in the rankings to world No.17.

“I’m so happy and I’m so glad that my family was here finally and I don’t know, it’s just overwhelming for me,” Swiatek said.

“Two years ago, I won the junior Grand Slam [at Roland-Garros] and now I’m here.

“It feels like such a short time. I’m just overwhelmed. Thanks for cheering it was such an amazing final. I was just mentally consistent, and I just wanted to play aggressive as in previous rounds. Today was really stressful for me so it was kind of hard.

“Maybe it had to be that another underdog had to win a grand slam in women’s tennis right now. It’s crazy.”