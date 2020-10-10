Disqualified BBNaija Season 5 housemate, Erica Nlewedim in her own way has joined the #EndSARS protest in Lagos.

The actress and model was earlier today spotted distributing food and relief items to #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki protest ground in Lagos in a viral video that surfaced online.

Although she asked not to be recorded, the excitement of having her join the protest and her thoughtfulness to bring food and drinks along to the site of the protest was met with overwhelming love from the protesters who disregarded her request.

Her philanthropic attitude has been commended by so many people since the video surfaced online.

See the video below.

See tweets of people appreciating her efforts.

Actually I'm not a fan but you really amazed me now and today… She's giving out food to the Protesters and even supporting the #EndSARS protest. Erica you really do well… #EndSARS #EndSARSBrutality pic.twitter.com/FpLFMAXg44 — Luckiest Human💡 ❸ (@skiraj) October 10, 2020

Someone sent me this video of Erica earlier.

I didn’t post it because she’s clearly asking not to be recorded, but since it’s out there already, I might as well post it.

I’m so so proud, God bless you and all the protesters risking their lives out there. And I pray this ends soon pic.twitter.com/XUdsmu0zst — Eki || Elite Defense (@ekiloui) October 10, 2020

Erica out in the street giving protesters food to eat while supporting the #EndSarsNow movement! A Queen I Stan 🙌 🙌 🙌 pic.twitter.com/QWS2iK1qVl — Chineze (Ex Mrs Walcott 😢 Ozil's bae💖 (@Amchizzy) October 10, 2020

Our very own YOUTH AMBASSADOR doing what needs to be done. She brought food and distributed to the people while protesting. Nice one Erica! #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/xK3QmEWtQT — Taiye (@GodswillTaiye) October 10, 2020