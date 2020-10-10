Erica Nlewedim spotted distributing food and relief items to #EndSARS protesters.

Disqualified BBNaija Season 5 housemate, Erica Nlewedim in her own way has joined the #EndSARS protest in Lagos.

The actress and model was earlier today spotted distributing food and relief items to #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki protest ground in Lagos in a viral video that surfaced online.

Although she asked not to be recorded, the excitement of having her join the protest and her thoughtfulness to bring food and drinks along to the site of the protest was met with overwhelming love from the protesters who disregarded her request.

Her philanthropic attitude has been commended by so many people since the video surfaced online.

READ ALSO  BBNaija Erica apologises for unruly behaviour

See the video below.

See tweets of people appreciating her efforts.