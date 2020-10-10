By Richard Elesho

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu massively won the Ondo governorship election at his Polling unit 004 St Luke’s CAC Primary School Prison Quarters, in Owo, his hometown.

The result declared by the INEC Returning Officer shows that the Governor polled 413 votes to defeat his closest challenger and candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP who polled 12 votes.

Zenith Labour Party candidate and Deputy Governor Agboola Ajayi had no votes.

Eleven ballots were voided.

Akeredolu’s margin of victory at home turf was the biggest compared with other candidates.

In contrast, the PDP candidate held his polling unit in Akure, with a smaller margin, beating Akeredolu 220 to 62 votes.

The result was for polling unit 009, Ward 1, Gbogi/Isokan area in Akure South Local Government Area.

Gboluga Ikengboju, the running mate to Eyitayo Jegede also held his polling unit in IluTitun, Okitipupa local government of the state.

He voted at Polling Unit 010, Ward 09. The PDP polled 121 votes in the unit to defeat the APC which had 24 votes. The ZLP scored nine votes in the unit.

ZLP candidate, Agboola Ajayi, also won his polling unit in Kiribo in the Ese Odo Local Government Area.

Agboola won in his Apoi Ward II, Unit 004, Idumado Quarters, with a wide margin, second to the margin recorded in Owo, by Akeredolu.

While Agboola, the current deputy governor scored 395 votes, Governor Akeredolu, scored 13 votes.

The PDP candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, secured only five votes.