By Richard Elesho

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has expressed confidence that God will give him victory in the ongoing Ondo State Governorship election and enjoined people of the state to remain calm and orderly as they cast their votes.

Akeredolu was speaking at Prison Quarters Ajagbule in Owo, his home town shortly after casting his vote.

The Governor, who is seeking second term on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC arrived the St Luke’s CAC Primary School poling unit 006 some minutes past 9 O’clock in the morning.

He regretted that the early morning rainfall caused a little delay in the election but expressed joy and satisfaction with the electoral process.

Akeredolu enjoined voters to come out en-mass to cast their votes and stay around to protect same.