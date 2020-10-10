By Ayorinde Oluokun/Akure

Deputy Governor Agboola Ajayi, the Zenith Labour candidate has denied stepping down from the Ondo governorship election.

A statement credited to him went viral on Saturday morning as voters streamed out for #OndoDecides2020..

Babatope Okeowo, the spokesperson for the ZLP candidate described the statement as fake‎.

Ajayi is considered one of the three main candidates among the 17 that are on the ballot on the ongoing election.

The others are the incumbent Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress and Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party.