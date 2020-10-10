By Ayorinde Oluokun/Akure
Deputy Governor Agboola Ajayi, the Zenith Labour candidate has denied stepping down from the Ondo governorship election.
A statement credited to him went viral on Saturday morning as voters streamed out for #OndoDecides2020..
Babatope Okeowo, the spokesperson for the ZLP candidate described the statement as fake.
Ajayi is considered one of the three main candidates among the 17 that are on the ballot on the ongoing election.
The others are the incumbent Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress and Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party.
Nigerian PEOPLE have decided to ERADICATE all GODFATHERS including Ex Governor Mimiko who is Godfather supporting Agboola Ajayi. As people rejected Oshiomole in Edo Godfatherism, so will people of Ondo State REJECT ZLP Party of Mimiko today. Both Mimiko and Ajayi are known to be jumping from one political party to another. Mimiko jumped from Labour Party to PDP and to ZLP and LOST Senatorial election under ZLP. They may be set for another political loss today.