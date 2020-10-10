By Our Reporter

Two medical doctors in Kogi state, Dr Ebiloma Yahaya Aduku and Dr Kelechi Mgbahurike have been kidnapped, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) said on Friday.

Aduku works at the Zonal Hospital, Ankpa, and Dr Kelechi Mgbahurike works at Christ the King Hospital Anyigba.

The NMA Kogi chapter has appealed to security agencies to quickly intervene and rescue the doctors.

The statement was signed by the Chairman, Dr Simeon Omakoji and the Secretary, Dr Famotele Tolorunju.

Aduku was kidnapped at Ankpa on Oct. 6 while Mgbahurike was kidnapped from his hospital in Ayingba on Oct. 7, the NMA stated.

The NMA said that the whereabouts of the doctors was unknown, though the kidnappers have called the relations of the kidnapped to demand ransom.

The NMA also appealed to the Kogi Government to work with security agencies to help secure the release of the doctors as a matter of urgency.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP WIlliam Aya, promised to contact Ankpa and Ayingba Divisional Police Stations for details