A video has surfaced online of a lady who got her mouth bored after a police officer allegedly shot her in the mouth in the Opebi area of Lagos yesterday, October 8.

The graphic video which was shared online by a Twitter user @abba_kamselem, shows the lady in the pool of her own blood while groaning in pains at the site of the incident at Salvation bus stop, Opebi, Lagos.

Confirming the incident, spokesperson of the Lagos State Police Command, SP Muyiwa Adejobi, revealed that the said police officer is not of the state police command but works in Lagos.

Adejobi said the officer is the boyfriend of the victim and that preliminary investigations suggest that the officer fired a shot at her while they had a disagreement.

He added that police operatives had visited the hospital where the lady is being treated and will give more information when she has been stabilized and interrogated.

Adejobi added that efforts are already underway to apprehend the erring officer.