A family of the lady who got her mouth bored after a police officer allegedly shot her in the mouth in the Opebi area of Lagos yesterday, October 8 in the video being circulated online has come out to identify her as Isioma Joy Ndubueze.

The graphic video was shared online by a Twitter user @abba_kamselem, where Joy can be seen in the pool of her own blood while groaning in pains.

This lady was shot on the mouth at salvation bust stop opebi road by a mobile police officer pic.twitter.com/f3NkKpU4rB — IBRAHIM STANDARD (@abba_kamselem) October 8, 2020

The Twitter user claims the incident happened close to the canal behind Rikaz Plaza, Opebi Road, and he believes it is a case of a well planned murder that went wrong.

Her older brother, Ndubueze Nelly James, confirmed that Joy was shot in the mouth by her boyfriend who is a policeman, an incident he tagged regrettable.

Following the tragic incident, Isioma was rushed to an undisclosed hospital, after she was shot at Salvation Bus Stop, Ikeja, Lagos State, by her boyfriend identified as officer Eze Nwansoba, with batch number: 458468.

Recounting what may have led to the sour break up between the lovers, James said the couple has been together for almost two years and was planning to get married in December 2020. But things went sour after Joy broke up with Eze last week following an allegation on domestic abuse.

In his words, “She has been seeing signs of domestic abuse and lies. They were living together and were having a lot of issues.

“After reaching out reached out to relatives and even their pastor for counselling and nothing seems to change, she decided to pack out and broke up with him.

“But it looks like Eze had made up his mind that it’s either him or death. He decided to end things in his own way by taking advantage of his career/uniform and the resources at his disposal.

Currently, Eze is on the run, he is nowhere to be found. We are appealing to everyone to help us find this perpetrator so that the law can take its course. We seek justice for our sister,” he said.