“Love Riddim, In My Bed” crooner Olurotimi Akinosho, known professionally as Rotimi, comes through with the official visual for his latest track ‘Unity.’

The Nigerian-American actor, singer, and model, is known for his role as Darius Morrison on the Starz series ‘Boss,’ and starred as Andre Coleman on ‘Power.’

Speaking about the song which addresses injustice, killings, Coronavirus, among others, the 31-year-old said ‘I wrote this song out of love. I don’t want to sit back and just watch, I want to act. Let’s create a global chain of UNITY! Post this video in your story and tag 3 people and challenge them to not break the chain! Let’s unify bonds between all races!”

Watch the video here…