Pakistan’s telecommunications regulator on Friday banned the video-sharing platform, TikTok for failing to implement orders to filter immoral content.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority said in a statement that the Chinese app was being blocked after complaints of vulgarity from different segments of society.

It had earlier warned TikTok to filter immoral content, but the application had failed to abide by the instructions.

However, if the app’s administrator agrees not to let people upload objectionable content, the ban will be reviewed.

dpa/NAN