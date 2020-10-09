By Preye Campbell

Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala scored twice for Barcelona as the side progressed to the Spanish Copa de la Reina final in a 6-0 win over Sevilla on Thursday.

Oshoala continues her red-hot form from the 2019/20 season, where she netted 26 times, including 20 goals in 19 league outings as her side celebrated their first league title since 2015.

Oshoala played the entire duration of the game at Estadi Johan Cruyff, and the former Liverpool Ladies star opened the scoring just four minutes into the encounter.

Six minutes from half time, Oshoala got her second and Barcelona’s fourth of the night with a simple finish.

With her brace, Oshoala raised her season tally for the 2019-20 season to 28 goals.

Barcelona are now through to the final and Oshoala will relish the chance of clinching a double for the season.