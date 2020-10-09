The Nigerian Police Force has concluded arrangements to track vote buyers, the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Oyeleye Oyebade said on Friday in an interview.

Oyebade who heads the Police Research and Training Unit at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, is leading police operations for the Ondo poll.

He said his men are already mopping up suspected flashpoints and will keep their eyes wide open in search of vote buyers.

He gave an assurance to the people that the police would provide adequate security during and after the Governorship election in the State.

He explained that more than 35,000 security personnel drawn from the Police, Army, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC are in the state.

The personnel are drawn from mobile units, anti bomb, counter terrorism and other special units. of the security agencies.

Oyebade said his men will deploy technology to ease their operations during and after the poll.

He also said some of his men will be in mufti and stationed at polling units and other strategic places for intelligence gathering.

He also reiterated the restriction on movement of persons and vehicles during the poll.

The restriction starts at 12 midnight on Friday to 6.00 pm on Saturday.

Sixteen other candidates from different parties are contesting against incumbent Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress, APC who is seeking reelection in the Saturday 10 October poll.

More than 1.4 million registered voters in 18 Local Government Areas of the state are expected to take part in the election being conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.