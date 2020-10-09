As part of efforts by the Nigeria Police Force to ensure the effective coordination of public order and safety during the Ondo State gubernatorial election, the Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, has ordered the restriction of vehicular movement from 11:59 pm on Friday, 9th October 2020 to 6 pm on Saturday, 10th October 2020 in Ondo State.

The IGP said that the vehicular restriction order, among other things, is aimed at preventing political actors and trouble-makers from freely engaging in unpatriotic acts – circulation and use of illicit arms and hard drugs, movement of political thugs from contiguous states to Ondo State with the aim of disrupting the electoral processes, etc – which are inimical to the dictates of the electoral laws.

Adamu, therefore, called on Ondo residents to go out en masse on election day to exercise their franchise.

He assures that adequate security arrangement has been emplaced to secure the public space for the election.

Adamu enjoins the citizens to bear any inconveniences arising from the restriction order, noting that the order is part of necessary sacrifices we all have to endure to nurture and sustain democracy in the country.

He, however, warns that anybody who engages in the snatching of ballot boxes, vote-buying, vote-selling, hate speeches, and any other act capable of compromising the integrity of the electoral process will be brought to book.