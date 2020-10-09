By Taiwo Okanlawon

As the gubernatorial election draws closer in Ondo State, the Association of Domestic Election Observers in Nigeria have shown their readiness in making sure that the election is well conducted and supervised devoid of violence and other malpractices.

According to the National Coordinator of the association, Ubochi Chimaobi during in media parley held in Akure, on Friday evening, the election will be monitored across the 18 local government areas.

Chimaobi, advised all voters to go out peacefully and vote for the candidate of their choice and never to be involved in any form of sharp practices that could affect their futures.

He, therefore, said that they are ready to observe the election processes as they unfold during and after the election which they assure all Nigerians that the umbrella body will come out with their comprehensive report at the end of the day.

The Association secretary, Ambassador Chinyere Manukwem said the association has confidence that the Independent National Electoral Commission will live up to the task without any fear of Favour.