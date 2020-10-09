By Taiwo Okanlawon

Ahead of October 10 Governorship election in Ondo State, Muslim supporters have been urged to shun violence during, and after the election.

Chief Imam of Akure, Shiekh Abdul Hakeem Akorede made the call during Jumat Service in Akure, Ondo State capital on Friday.

Akorede urged the electorate to conduct themselves properly at polling units, cast their votes for their preferred candidates, and allow the election umpire to give detailed results of the electoral process.

He also urged politicians and their supporters to show decorum and abide by all the rules of INEC during the election.

He advised the electorate to desist from any act that could truncate the electioneering process, saying that INEC and security agencies should do their jobs without fear of favour.

After a careful examination and sifting of the candidates of the 17 political parties contesting the poll, opinions narrow the chances to three candidates, namely, the incumbent Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of the APC; his erstwhile deputy, Agboola Ajayi of the Zenith Labour Party; and Eyitayo Jegede of the PDP.