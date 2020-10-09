By Taiwo Okanlawon

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State said it has uncovered plots by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) to rig tomorrow’s governorship election.

The party accused the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde of PDP and Ondo State former governor, Olusegun Mimiko of being the masterminds of the plots.

According to a statement issued by APC Publicity Secretary in the state, Alex Kalejaye, “the party is appalled that the desperation of the PDP has taken a criminal dimension, as designed to be unveiled at the gubernatorial election.

“Coordinator Engr Seyi Makinde, has recruited thousands of members of his party, the PDP, in Oyo State for the purpose of participating in the election.

“The members of the Oyo State chapter of the PDP, with their voters cards are to vote in Ondo election, with the connivance of some staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The essence is to increase the PDP votes through the criminal angle.

“While many of these “imported voters” are already scattered in different local government areas of the State, more are being expected to arrive on Friday.

“The leader of Zenith Labour Party and former State governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, on the other hand is to lead his party’s plot in its harsh gang up against the APC flagbearer.

“A source at the ZLP ‘Strategic Committee meeting’ learnt that the crux of ZLP’s rigging plan is to concentrate on the South Senatorial district, and come up with “huge votes”, to counter the votes of other aspirants.

“The APC calls on its members and security agencies to be vigilant and resist every plan, aimed at subverting the wish of the people of Ondo State.

“We also urge INEC to caution members of its staff, and ad hoc workers to ensure that only voters’ cards that are registered in Ondo State are admitted for the purpose of voting on Saturday, to avoid crises at Polling Units.