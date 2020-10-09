Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo said he had done his best for the people and had left the rest to God and the people of the state who will go the polls on Saturday to elect a governor for the next four years.

The Governor, who is seeking a second term in Saturday’s election said this in a statement signed by the Director-General of his campaign council, Mr Victor Olabimtan, on Friday in Akure, the state capital.

The Governor also urged the people of the state to be peaceful and orderly as they go to vote in their various areas on Saturday.

He appealed to the people to conduct themselves in a responsible manner to prove all who had predicted violence-marred polls wrong.

“Good people of Ondo State, I thank you for your support thus far,” he said as he remarked that his campaign activity had officially come to an end.”