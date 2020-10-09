By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa has returned home from the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, saying he was never detained.

Sahara Reporters reported earlier on Thursday that the EFCC had denied Obasa bail and detained him till tomorrow.

But the speaker returned home after answering questions from the EFCC on Thursday over allegations of misappropriation of funds.

A statement issued by Obasa’s media office said the speaker was at the EFCC office in honour of an invitation sent him by the agency.

“As a good citizen of Nigeria, a public officer and lawmaker, it was just justified that I honour an invitation by an agency trying to find out some answers relating to some questions.

“It is normal for the EFCC to invite whoever it deems should be invited. Honouring the invitation simply shows patriotism,” Obasa said in the statement.

The Speaker added that he had returned home and was never detained by the EFCC as was already being speculated.