By Jennifer Okundia

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw has received a shocking marriage proposal from a mystery man.

The beautiful actress disclosed this on her Twitter page.

The marriage proposal was posted on her DM by the faceless man.

The 49-year-old actress posted the message on her twitter page and wrote: “How does one respond to this kind of message in the DM, in the wee hours of the morning?

“No picture…..Pensive facePensive facePensive face. Thank you oo whoever. I am flattered.”

The marriage proposal read: “I can not keep my eyes from you. I like you so much that I cannot stop thinking about you.

“I will like to know you more. I am saving money for your dowry, but I don’t know if I can afford it.”