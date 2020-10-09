By Abankula

Clay king Rafael Nadal demolished Argentine challenger Diego Schwartzman in three straight sets Friday, to book his 13th final in the French Open.

Nadal prevailed 6-3 6-3 7-6, although he had to battle all through to overpower the 28 year-old 12th seed.

Expectations that Schwartzman will repeat his heroics in Rome Open quarter-finals evaporated as Nadal seized the first two sets.

The third ended in a tie break.

Several errors by the Argentine quickly gave Nadal a commanding lead of 4-0.

He took the tie-break 7-0.

He now awaits the winner of the second semi-final between world number one Novak Djokovic and Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas.

A victory in the final on Sunday will take Nadal’s Grand slam haul to 20, same with Roger Federer.

More to come