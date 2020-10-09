Nadal, Schwartzman: set up a tantalising rematch in Paris

By Abankula

Clay king Rafael Nadal demolished Argentine challenger Diego Schwartzman in three straight sets Friday, to book his 13th final in the French Open.

Nadal prevailed 6-3 6-3 7-6, although he had to battle all through to overpower the 28 year-old 12th seed.

Expectations that Schwartzman will repeat his heroics in Rome Open quarter-finals evaporated as Nadal seized the first two sets.

The third ended in a tie break.

Several errors by the Argentine quickly gave Nadal a commanding lead of 4-0.

He took the tie-break 7-0.

He now awaits the winner of the second semi-final between world number one Novak Djokovic and Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas.

A victory in the final on Sunday will take Nadal’s Grand slam haul to 20, same with Roger Federer.

