By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigeria’s finest and latest Afro Pop sensation Olanrewaju Micheal Nasir, also known as Monas PD has finally

released his latest banger single, titled “Badman”.

The latest single is a follow-up to his debut smash single “One Take” which he dropped in June this year.

‘Bad Man‘ is a smooth/mid-tempo Afro vibe which features multi-talented artist/producer cum sound engineer CitiBoi and produced by Whalez another multi-gifted artist/producer and mixed by Skuchies Mix.

Born April 12, 1998, in Ketu area of Lagos but with Kogi roots, Monas PD began singing at a tender age having been attracted to music in church.

He claims to have been influenced by the music of legendary acts like King Sunny Ade, R. Kelly, Majek Fashek, Lagbaja, 2Face Idibia, Jaywon, and a host of other classic acts and tunes he was exposed to while growing up.

Stream Badman Here.