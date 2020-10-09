By Agency Reporter

American Sofia Kenin will face Polish teenager Iga Swiatek on Saturday in Paris to decide the winner of the French Open title.

The Moscow born Kenin won the Australian Open early this year.

Her amazing year continued as the fourth seed outmanoeuvred big-hitting Czech Petra Kvitova 6-4 7-5 to reach her first French Open final on Thursday.

The Moscow-born Florida-based 21-year-old gave a masterclass of game management on a windy Court Phillipe Chatrier.

A second Grand Slam title of the year is now in touching distance for the fourth seed who beat Spain’s Garbine Muguruza to win the Australian Open in February.

She proved too solid for the 30-year-old Kvitova who had not lost a set en route to her first French Open semi-final since 2012.

A mixture of crafty shot placement, superb defence and some scorching backhand winners, combined with too many Kvitova mistakes, put Kenin in command.

Her only wobble came when she served for the match at 5-4 in the second set but was broken.

When she got a second chance to serve it out at 6-5, however, the American could not be denied as Kvitova fired a forehand wide on match point.

It was a shot that rather summed up the Czech’s performance.

“I had tough matches these past two weeks. It’s amazing to be in the final,” Kenin said on court. “I’m going to enjoy it and then tomorrow get ready for the final.