Genevieve Nnaji

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Award-winning actress Genevieve Nnaji has written an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari over the call to end the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS).

In the open letter, Genevieve recalled how her niece was harassed by SARS because she carried a laptop. She mentioned that the 13-year-old niece was slapped across her face.

According to her, complaints were filed but nothing was done.

”Mr President, this is the current state of your country. The stability of a nation largely depends on its leader.

”Sir, you have had two terms. What our country is today is a reflection of your leadership. Your legacy.

Enough is enough. We 🇳🇬are 🇳🇬better 🇳🇬than 🇳🇬this.📌 #endsars #endsarsbrutality

