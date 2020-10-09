Mr Macaroni at the #EndSARSProtest at the Lagos State Government House, Alausa.

Online comedian, Debo Adebayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, fronted the all-night #EndSARSProtest at the Lagos State Government House in Alausa, on Thursday 8th, 2020.

In a tweet shared by a Twitter user, Mr Macaroni was seen demanding the presence of the Lagos State governor or his deputy from the state’s CSO. In the absence of the governor or the deputy, he demanded the presence of the state’s Speaker.

The Instagram sensation who was also joined by other protesters while addressing the Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, said that the government works for the people and if the people want a job done, the government must do it without delay.

Mr Macaroni before the all-night protest announced that he alongside other protesters will be spending the night in front of the government house. See his tweet below.

Even when the tent of the protesters was allegedly seized, the comedian and protesters refused to be deterred and did not back down.

At the end of the peaceful protest, Mr Macaroni shared a tweet thanking those who stepped out to join in the protest.

The protesters are calling on the government to end FSARS and police brutality which has led to the killings of many Nigerian youths.

Mr. Macaroni is a Nigerian, comedian, actor, content developer, social media influencer and entrepreneur. He was born on 3rd May 1992 in Lagos state to a family of 10. His father was a journalist while his mother was an educationist.

He bagged a Bachelor of Arts with a second class upper degree in Theatre Arts, From Redeemer’s University where he served as the President of the Students’ Association.