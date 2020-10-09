Nigerian foremost crossdresser and internet personality, Idris Okuneye Olanrewaju, popularly known as Bobrisky has come out to blast those asking him to join in the #EndSARSProtest.

Bobrisky is clearly irritated that he is being dragged into the protest and as he took to his Instagram page to say that Nigerian youths should stop waiting for celebrities to lead a revolution, adding that it was to gather votes for their favs in the BBNaija house, they will rush to vote.

He wrote: “Don’t let me slap u o! Everything must be celebrity to move first rubbish. Thanks to @tokemakinwa and @tiwasavage. God bless u guys!”

See his post below.