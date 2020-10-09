Omoyele Sowore (left), Burna Boy (right)

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Angry Nigerian protestors have called out Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu aka Burna Boy over his silence on the call for the total eradication of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS).

His name is currently trending on Twitter alongside #EndSARS with over 80,000 tweets.

Nigerians are currently agitating the end of the highly-criticised Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), widely accused of unlawful arrests, torture and murder.

Earlier, Omoyele Sowore, the convener of RevolutionNow protest had invited the singer, to a protest scheduled for October 1, Nigeria’s Independence Day.

Sowore said Burna is usually compared to legendary musician and revolutionary, Fela Anikulapo Kuti but he is yet to lead any protest.

READ ALSO  Diddy declares Burna Boy’s Twice As Tall album of the year

Burna, however, declined the invitation, stating that all Nigerian politicians are the same and he trusts none of them including Sowore.

Below are some of the tweets found on Twitter directed at Burna Boy