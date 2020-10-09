By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Angry Nigerian protestors have called out Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu aka Burna Boy over his silence on the call for the total eradication of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS).

His name is currently trending on Twitter alongside #EndSARS with over 80,000 tweets.

Nigerians are currently agitating the end of the highly-criticised Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), widely accused of unlawful arrests, torture and murder.

Earlier, Omoyele Sowore, the convener of RevolutionNow protest had invited the singer, to a protest scheduled for October 1, Nigeria’s Independence Day.

Sowore said Burna is usually compared to legendary musician and revolutionary, Fela Anikulapo Kuti but he is yet to lead any protest.

Burna, however, declined the invitation, stating that all Nigerian politicians are the same and he trusts none of them including Sowore.

Below are some of the tweets found on Twitter directed at Burna Boy

Burna has to be called out because he exploited & profited off the "voice of the people", "Fela reincarnated" narrative he used to push his brand & music. Its convenient to be an African giant when fighting for Coachella font but not when people are actually dying? What a mess — Asiri Ina (@TheAhmd_) October 9, 2020

On Burnaboy: I think Burna has a superiority complex. He thinks no one in Nigeria understands the true meaning of freedom. To him, the entire #EndSarsProtests is performative, and the real fight has not begun. The question is, what exactly is the real fight? — Your Daddy (@ToyosiGodwin) October 9, 2020

Burna called us “Backward Unprogressive Fools”, also said he will fight for us because “we are not mentally advanced enough to fight for ourselves” Someone tell ‘Monsters you made’ that we stood up for ourselves and got the world talking and he’s nowhere to be found.#EndSARS pic.twitter.com/mJ09lsS9u1 — DANNY WALTER👑 #ShoePlug (@DannyWalta) October 9, 2020