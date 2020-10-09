Small doctor at the Agege-Ikeja #EndSARS protest

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigerian afro-pop singer, Adekunle Temitope aka Small doctor has thanked his followers for coming out massively for the #EndSARS protest.

Just like other celebrities, Small doctor led a massive amount of protesters, including five Agege women who have lost their children to the alleged brutality of some Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) agents.

He led them all the way from Agege local government down to Lagos House of Assembly, Ikeja.

On his official Twitter page, Small doctor wrote; ”The energy was massive. God bless every single soul who came out with me today as we march and protest peacefully.

”We’ve all passed a vital message and we’ll never stop until our voice is heard, remember we keep doing it peacefully. Agege Wa O!!! #EndPoliceBrutality”