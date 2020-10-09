The #EndSARS protest in Ughelli Delta State on Thursday ended in tragedy, with the killing of a policeman by protesters and the injuring of another.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu in a statement Friday morning identified the murdered cop as Inspector Etaga Stanley.

His injured counterpart was named as Sergeant Patrick Okuone. The two victims of protesters were all attached to ‘A’ Division in Ughelli.

Also protesters destroyed a number of police vehicles and stole an AK 47, with 25 rounds of ammunition.

Adamu condemned the attacks as unprovoked, cruel and unwarranted.

He warned that the police “will no longer tolerate any attack” on their men or any member of the law enforcement community by any individual or group protesting under any guise.

Adamu acknowledged the rights of citizens to protest as legitimate means for airing their concerns and views.

“It must however be carried out with all sense of responsibility and within the confines of the law”, he said..

He condoled with the family and friends of the Corporal Etaga Stanley.

He also commended the officers of the Delta State Police Command for exercising restraint in the face of the unjustified provocation

He has also directed the Commissioner of Police, Delta State to carry out a discrete investigation into the attacks and bring the killer protesters to book.