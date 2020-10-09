By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Nigerians on Twitter on Friday dragged Ovation Magazine publisher Dele Momodu for not joining the #EndSARSA protest.

Many believe that with the way he was very vocal during the BBNaija show, he should sustain the tempo now and join the #EndSARS protests.

Dele Momodu was too loud during the BBN show to be this mute about the #EndSARSProtest — Aros (@Dami_aros) October 9, 2020

Wait, All of a sudden Dele Momodu is not online again?????

Omo!!!! This country is gone.

If you have the opportunity to run away, please do🥺🥺🥺🤲🤲🤲🤲 #EndPoliceBrutality #EndSarsProtests #EndSARSImmediately — H.A.I.S.H.A.H🧜‍♀️🍭 (@EWAWUNMIII) October 9, 2020

In this Nigeria most persons will comment or say something when it’s beneficial. Just look at Dele Momodu who was so active during the BBN show,suddenly he’s not saying anything because it’ll not benefit him. The #Endsars fight isn’t for the rich but for the poor I must say. — BENUEGIANT🦍 (@one_dosh) October 9, 2020

However, unknown to the commenters, Momodu, five days ago identified the protest. He shared a video on his verified Instagram page stating that he joins Nigerians seeking an end to Sars.

He acknowledged that SARS has become a menace in the society and should be killed before it kills more innocent Nigerians.

Similarly, he tweeted five-days ago that SARS should be ended, so that the pride of the once-respected police force can be restored.

I join my voice to that of fellow Nigerians seeking an end to SARS… I wish to invite our friends who were once in the Nigeria Police Force and some still in service to rescue a once glorious institution… The pride of our once respected police must be restored! pic.twitter.com/sDNGpAnxPA — Dele Momodu Ovation (@DeleMomodu) October 4, 2020

The former presidential candidate is still being grilled on Twitter despite lending his voice in protest several days ago.