Dele Momodu, Publisher, Ovation Magazine

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Nigerians on Twitter on Friday dragged Ovation Magazine publisher Dele Momodu for not joining the #EndSARSA protest.

Many believe that with the way he was very vocal during the BBNaija show, he should sustain the tempo now and join the #EndSARS protests. 

However, unknown to the commenters, Momodu, five days ago identified the protest. He shared a video on his verified Instagram page stating that he joins Nigerians seeking an end to Sars. 

He acknowledged that SARS has become a menace in the society and should be killed before it kills more innocent Nigerians. 

#sars has indeed become a monumental menace to our society; it must be killed before it kills more innocent Nigerians. I recommend a serious re-orientation and retraining for all members of the Nigeria Police force. The present crudity must yield way to a modern, decent and technologically driven security force…

Similarly, he tweeted five-days ago that SARS should be ended, so that the pride of the once-respected police force can be restored. 

The former presidential candidate is still being grilled on Twitter despite lending his voice in protest several days ago. 