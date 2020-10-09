By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

American rapper, singer-songwriter, Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, professionally known as Cardi B, has asked what is going on in Nigeria because of her love for the country.

It all began after a Twitter influencer tagged the rapper in his tweet telling her Trump is not her only problem.

The Twitter influencer told Cardi B that her beloved Nigeria is in a state of pandemonium.

He further told her that Nigerians are not safe and if she loves Nigeria, she should use her platform to create more awareness for us.

Previously, the rapper announced that she wants to seek Nigerian citizenship. She made the announcement after U.S. airstrike in Iraq that killed Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani and sent Middle East tensions soaring.

The American rapper also expressed her love for Nigeria when she asked Nigerians to help her in choosing a Nigerian name.

What’s going ? Can you give me a summary so I can research later ….you know I love Nigeria 🇳🇬 https://t.co/jHKFS3M1K2 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 8, 2020