By Abankula

The two top seeds at the French Open, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are set for a mouth watering title fight on Sunday.

While Nadal easily overcame his opponent, Diego Schwartzman in three sets, on Friday, Djokovic had to fight back from an unusual meltdown to beat Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas in five enthralling sets.

Djokovic finally prevailed 6-3 6-2 5-7 4-6 6-1.

Djokovic, whose 2016 Roland Garros triumph features among his 17 major titles, had a match point in the third set but saw the 22-year-old Tsitsipas snatch the set, fighting back spectacularly.

Then he went on to win another set to level the match at two sets apiece.

Tsitsipas, seeded fifth, ran out of steam in the deciding set but saved another match point before the 33-year-old Djokovic sealed the win with a crushing service return in three hours and 54 minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Sunday’s final between Djokovic and Nadal means a lot to the two players.

While the Spaniard is bidding to equal Roger Federer’s record men’s haul of 20 Grand Slam singles titles, Djokovic also aims to win, to be one slam short to Nadal’s 19 titles and two to Federer’s.