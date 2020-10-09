By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Popular Nigerian Disc Jockey, Florence Otedola professionally called DJ Cuppy, has officially joined the #EndSars protest.

The billionaire’s daughter also apologized for joining the protest so late saying she had to go against the advice of those around her.

Cuppy disclosed that she has never been harassed by any SARS official in the past, however, her loved ones have been victims of these operatives which she said is enough for her to care.

She tweeted: “I would lying if I said I’m DIRECTLY affected by SARS but a lot of my Cupcakes are and that’s enough for me to care. I stand behind the movement to #EndPoliceBrutality AND #EndSARS.

“Going against the advice of those around me, but it doesn’t feel right. Silence can say so much. My fellow Nigerians, forgive me for taking so long to comment…

