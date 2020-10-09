By Jennifer Okundia

American rapper, singer-songwriter, Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, professionally known as Cardi B, took to Twitter to pen a note, in response to a fan.

Responding to a follower that said her ex husband Offset is a bad man, Cardi disclosed that the Migos rapper isn’t bad, but he is plainly dumb.

She further mentioned that Offset was the only person who helped her get legit contracts from brands, out of everyone who tried stealing from her.

Check out the exchange here:

@whoseok

Replying to @iamcardib

cardi, he is a bad man, I hope he is an incredible father for kulture and his brothers, after all they are children and love is needed.

@iamcardib

He a dumbass not a bad man …cause out of everybody that tried to steal, finesse me into working with their brand for less he got people coming for me with CORRECT CONTRACTS and never ask for a dollar or benefit like every1 else. Nikkas is nikka but a bad personality he not

The mum of one who stated that her man wasn’t cheating on her again, but that people tend to grow apart, and she was tired of arguing, filed for divorce just last month, and has since declared herself single, in a caption shared on her timeline.