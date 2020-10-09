By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Everton striker, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been named the EA SPORTS Player of the September, his first time of winning the award.

The 23-year-old is the first Everton player to claim the prize since Romelu Lukaku in March 2017.

The English striker’s dream start to the season has continued as he also got his first international call-up for England.He even scored a debut goal for his country.

The striker began scoring since the first game of the season and has netted six goals to help Everton win their opening four matches.

He kicked off September with a headed winner at Tottenham Hotspur on the opening weekend, before scoring his first Premier League hat-trick in a 5-2 victory over West Bromwich Albion.

He rounded off the month with another goal at Crystal Palace.

Everton manager, Carlo Ancelotti was named Barclays Manager of the Month for September.

Ancelotti claimed the prize after leading Everton to a 100 percent start with victories over Tottenham Hotspur, West Bromwich Albion, and Crystal Palace in the month.

“I’m really pleased,” Ancelotti said. “It’s a great achievement. I have to share with my team and my players.

It is the fifth time the 61-year-old has won the award and his first since April 2011. His other four came when he was the gaffer at Chelsea.