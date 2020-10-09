By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

President Muhammadu Buhari has spoken for the first time on the wide protests by many Nigerians against the continued existence of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) of the Nigerian Police Force.

After demonstrations all over the country, some of which turned ugly, the President spoke on Friday via Twitter and called for calm.

He said he has been briefed by the Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu and posted a photograph, which featured him, Adamu and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

He promised that the police will be truly accountable to the people.

Buhari wrote: ”I met again with the IGP tonight. Our determination to reform the police should never be in doubt. I am being briefed regularly on the reform efforts ongoing to end police brutality and unethical conduct, and ensure that the Police are fully accountable to the people.

”The IG already has firm instructions to conclusively address the concerns of Nigerians regarding these excesses & ensure erring personnel are brought to justice.

”I appeal for patience and calm even as Nigerians freely exercise their right to peacefully make their views known.

”The vast majority of men and women of the Nigeria Police Force are patriotic and committed to protecting the lives and livelihood of Nigerians, and we will continue to support them to do their job.