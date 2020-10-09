By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases shoot up on Friday, as Lagos remains the epicentre of the virus, posting almost half of the nation’s infections.

According to figures released by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Nigeria posted 151 new cases, which is far higher than the 103 cases it recorded on Thursday.

So far, 59,992 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Nigeria, with 51,614 survivors discharged and 1,113 deaths recorded.

Of the 151 cases, Lagos has 71, with Ogun raking in 26 cases, Kaduna, 17 cases and Osun, 10 cases.

Lagos’ new figures of 71 is higher than the 39 cases it recorded on Thursday.

Today’s infections were recorded in nine states and the FCT.

See figures below

Lagos-71

Ogun-26

Kaduna-17

Osun-10

Oyo-8

FCT-6

Rivers-6

Plateau-5

Akwa Ibom-1

Ekiti-1

59,992 confirmed

51,614 discharged

1,113 deaths