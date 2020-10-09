Nigerian music act, Ahmedu Augustine Obiabo aka Blackface Naija has lost his dad, Mr Ahmedu Ocholi.

The dancehall singer and former Plantashun boiz member took to social media to announce the demise of his father.

In a tweet, he wrote: “Today 8th October 2020 the great Mr Ahmedu Ocholi passed away

You played your part well Papa

You are the first Elder Statesman that our people of Agatu call on to settle any form of dispute!!!

You served your country well and you are the best dad ever

Adious Papa !!! 🙏”

Adious Papa !!! 🙏 — GHETTO CHILD (@Blackfacenaija) October 8, 2020

Mr Ahmedu Ocholi was a retired soldier who hailed from Agatu, Benue State.