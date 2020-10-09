Nigerian music act, Ahmedu Augustine Obiabo aka Blackface Naija has lost his dad, Mr Ahmedu Ocholi.
The dancehall singer and former Plantashun boiz member took to social media to announce the demise of his father.
In a tweet, he wrote: “Today 8th October 2020 the great Mr Ahmedu Ocholi passed away
You played your part well Papa
You are the first Elder Statesman that our people of Agatu call on to settle any form of dispute!!!
You served your country well and you are the best dad ever
Adious Papa !!! 🙏”
Today 8th October 2020 the great Mr Ahmedu Ocholi passed away
You played your part well Papa
You are the first Elder Statesman that our people of Agatu call on to settle any form of dispute!!!
You served your country well and you are the best dad ever
Adious Papa !!! 🙏
— GHETTO CHILD (@Blackfacenaija) October 8, 2020
Mr Ahmedu Ocholi was a retired soldier who hailed from Agatu, Benue State.
May his soul Rest in Peace