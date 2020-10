By Taiwo Okanlawon

Afropop star, Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed popularly known as Bella Shmurda has come through with another new single titled “Cash App“.

The Dangbana Orisa crooner linked up with Indigenous rapper and Zanku Records Boss, Zlatan, and Lincoln.

“Cash App” which came after the visual to his previous song “Dangbana Orisa“ is produced by Dopesticks.

In addition, Bella Shmurda promised to drops three songs in the coming weeks.

Stream Cash App Here.