Big Brother Naija finalist, Victoria “Vee” Adeyele is undoubtedly the highest earner of the just concluded BBNaija Season 5 reality TV show.

The singer and reality star in a recent post on her Instagram page shared pictures of her being awarded the sum of $833 worth of bitcoin by Patricia Bitcoin Trading Company.

$833 is the cash gift Vee won after the Patricia Bitcoin task with her group during their stay in the BBNaija house.

Sharing photos from the prize award ceremony on her Instagram page, she wrote: “Another day, another dollar 💵 #Vee #Veehive”.

See her post below.