By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has weighed in on the outcry and protest for the total eradication of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS).

Atiku on Friday, supported the Nigerian youths, stating that protests are an essential part of any democracy. He aired his view via his official Twitter page @atiku.

The former VP also condemned any use of force on protesters.

”Protests are an essential part of any democracy as we have seen the world over, and should be seen as an opportunity for dialogue between our people and our leaders.

”Thus, it is essential that the fundamental rights of Nigerians to freedom of assembly and freedom of expression must be protected at all costs.

”I woke up to the peaceful #EndSARSProtests going on in Lagos and other cities in the country. First, I will like to commend the tenacity of our brave Nigerian youths who have stayed out on the streets all day and night to make their voices heard. I stand with you all

”I strongly condemn any disproportionate use of force on protesters across the nation. I also call on the relevant authorities to ensure that our youths are heard, and all incidents of excessive use of force by security agencies against protesters are investigated” he concluded.

