Barcelona Femini star, Asisat Oshoala is 26 today.

The Ikorodu-born Super Falcon player marked the day on Twitter posting a swagger pose of herself, with a simple caption: `+1 along with a prayerful meme.

The NFF led the chorus of birthday wishes, with a tagged message to Asisat: Happy birthday to Africa Women’s Player of the Year and captain of the @NGSuper_Falcons @AsisatOshoala. Have a good one!

South African sportcaster, Carol Tshabalala also wrote: Sending you hugs, laughter, warm wishes, and many, many blessings. I hope your day is filled with all of the above and so much more.

Actress Uche Jombo Rodriguez also wished the footballer a happy birthday. She wrote: “Happy birthday ⭐baller”.

Oshoala gave herself a perfect pre-birthday gift with a brace for Barcelona Femini on Thursday as they qualified for the final of the Copa del Reina, demolishing Sevilla 6-0.

Oshoala has been Nigeria’s most successful female footballer, winning laurels all over.

For starters, she is the reigning African Footballer of the year. She has won the award four times.

In September 2014, she was honoured with Member of the Order of the Niger by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

This followed her exploits at the 2014 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup and African Women’s Championship.

She was named best player of the tournament. She was also the top goalscorer at the tournament with seven goals.

She was also named best player and second top goalscorer with the Super Falcons team who won the 2014 African Women’s Championship. She won the BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year 2015.

Oshoala began her professional football career with Rivers Angels in 2013.

She later went to play for football clubs, such as Arsenal Women, Liverpool Ladies, both in England, Dalian Quanjian F.C. in China, before joining Barrcelona.