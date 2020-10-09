By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

AC Milan striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tested negative for coronavirus, 14 days after he first tested positive.

The Italian club announced that the striker tested negative to two consecutive swabs and health authorities have terminated his quarantine

The 39-year-old first tested positive on September 24, prompting him to tweet: “I tested negative for COVID yesterday and positive today.

“No symptoms whatsoever. The COVID had the courage to challenge me. Bad idea”, the striker tweeted.

The player has also taken to Twitter to announce that his quarantine has ended.

He said: “f..k COVID-19”, in the tweet and said God is coming for the virus.

AC Milan are to play against Inter Milan next week after the international break.

Inter Milan might be without key players for the Milan derby as they announced that Roberto Gagliardini and Radja Nainggolan tested positive for COVID-19.

