Former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose was assaulted at the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) mega rally in Ondo state on Wednesday.

Upon arrival at the venue of the rally, Fayose was accosted by some PDP supporters who removed his cap and threatened to beat him up.

The youths said Fayose deserves the treatment for insulting some elders of the party, especially Chief Olabode George, a former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP.

However, Fayose has accused Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Bode George, a former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), of masterminding the assault on him.

He described the assault as an attempt to kill him.

Fayose said he will report the incident to security agencies and the party relevant authorities for further investigation.

“That’s how late Chief Bola Ige’s cap was removed in Ile Ife, Osun State then and we all know what happened later,” the former governor stated.

Fayose said he will not wave the threat aside, adding that the masterminds “had it all planned and they followed it up by celebrating what they saw as the success of their plot. They even capped it up by circulating the video.

“So it was not an accident, it was planned. But those who planned it only succeeded in advertising their political myopism, because the popularity of the brand Ayo Fayose, Osokomole cannot be rubbished by such childish acts.

“That they must have seen in the reaction of the people at the rally and I am sure they know that they can’t get such a loud ovation even if they spend all the money in this world.

“As for me, I am unperturbed and I must say it clearly that those newcomers to the PDP and their old allies, who won’t mind spoiling the image of the party to achieve their aims will not be allowed to succeed,” he said