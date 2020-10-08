By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The United States of America has reinstated its commitment to free, fair, and inclusive election in not only Ondo State but Africa at large and towards defending democracy.

In a statement released by the US government and signed by Secretary of State, Michael R. Pompeo, the US said it would watch closely the actions of individuals who interfered in the democratic process and would not hesitate to consider consequences.

It also stated that Visa restriction would be placed on those responsible for election-related violence.

Furthermore, the statement explained that elections were not only important in Africa but for defenders of democracy around the world.

“We believe all sides should participate peacefully in the democratic process. Repression and intimidation have no place in democracies,” it said.

The US said rights of electorate should be respected during elections as they were pivotal to democracy.

“The right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression and association were at the heart of a functioning democracy.

As partners to nations in Africa, the statement explained that US cared about democracy in Africa and would work with international and regional partners.

Read the US full statement here.