The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) confirmed that five persons were killed following a gas tanker explosion in the Baruwa area of Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State.

Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye, Acting Zonal Coordinator, southwest Zonal Office, NEMA, who confirmed this in an interview with PM NEWS in Lagos, said that three persons have been rescued.

A similar incident occurred at Iju, in Ifako Ijaiye Local Government Area of the state on Sept. 24 which led to 44 persons sustaining various degrees of injuries while 26 vehicles and 36 houses were damaged.

Farinloye said Thursday’s incident occurred at 5.40 a.m. at Candos Road, Baruwa Inside, Lagos when a Liquefied Petroleum Gas tanker was in the process of discharging at the Best Roof Gas Plant Station.

He said: “Unfortunately, the gas station had its generator on and it triggered an explosion.

“The explosion threw the discharging tanker across the road.

“There are casualties. Five bodies have been recovered but search and recovery will be carried out after the emergency phase.

“Many buildings have been destroyed because the station is located within a densely populated community.”

Farinloye said the inferno has been put off by officers of the Lagos State Fire Service while impact assessment by emergency response agencies was ongoing.