By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigerian singer, songwriter and actress, Tiwatope Savage has joined the list of celebrities calling for the eradication of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS).

She joined her colleagues, Folarin Falz Falana and Runtown on their peaceful protest which began at Lekki tollgate.

However, Tiwa seems to be unpleased at the little turnout of Nigerian youths at the protest today. She went LIVE on her Instagram to call on Nigerians, urging them to take the SARS matter seriously.

”Stop calling on celebrities to lead protests if you wouldn’t show up, We are tired!” she said.

”You didn’t need celebrities to vote on the BBNaija show. Aren’t you tired of being called ”Lazy Nigerian youths”?

”This is serious, no time to joke. People have lost children to this. Do you want to die a joke? she asked.

Meanwhile, she urged fellow Nigerians to come out next Tuesday for another protest.