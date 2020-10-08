A House of Representatives member, Hon Abdul-Majid Adesegun Adekoya, has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for giving presidential assent to the legislative bill extending the retirement age of teachers in both primary and secondary schools to 65 years and the number of service years from 35 to 40 years, among other benefits.

Adekoya, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member representing Ijebu-North/Ijebu-East/Ogun Waterside Federal Constituency and sponsor of the bill, described the presidential assent as a “special gift” and one of the best ways to celebrate teachers for their hard work and dedication to duty.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Monday, announced a new salary structure, retirement age and an increase in the years of service for teachers in the country, to commemorate the 2020 World Teachers’ Day.

Adekoya disclosed to journalists in Abeokuta, that he had sponsored the bill towards the end of 2018 and expected that the president would be able to sign it into law the following year, to celebrate the 2019 World Teachers’ Day.

According to him, the purpose of the bill was to ensure that teachers in primary and secondary schools, as well as, education officers, retire at the age of 65 or serve for 40 years.

“It gladdens my heart that Mr President has finally assented to the bill to upgrade the remuneration of teachers and also extend their retirement age. This is what we’re praying for in Nigeria. I am in PDP but I am a Nigerian first; to belong to a party, you have to be a Nigerian, so Nigeria comes first. So, I am happy the bill has now come to see the light of the day”.

The federal lawmaker, however, charged teachers across the 36 states to reciprocate the good gesture of the president with dedication, more hard work and excellent performance in service.

“I am of the firm belief, hope and I expect that by this magnanimous act of Mr President, our teachers will be better fired up for more productivity, efficiency and performance for the overall good of our nation in terms of Higher Education Potential Index and many more. To whom more is given, more is equally expected”, Adekoya submitted.